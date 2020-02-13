Just after 4 p.m. today a Prius turned onto Mission Street at 23rd street just as a Muni bus heading north was crossing through a green light, hitting the bus, a pedestrian and two passengers.

Two of the victims – a 49-year-old male San Francisco resident and a 24-year-old male San Francisco resident – are in critical condition.

The third victim – a woman- was crazed in the collision.

In the aftermath, police closed down parts of Mission Street around 4:45 p.m. between 22nd and 23rd Streets. at 6:16 p.m. police closed Mission Street up to 24th Street.

Some bystanders said the vehicle was moving fast. Police said the driver was being tested for alcohol and drug levels.

Wendy Flores and her daughter Daniela said they saw a man in a purple car run over one pedestrian.

Police said the incidents began sometime after 4 p.m. when a burgundy-colored Toyota Prius traveling westbound on 23rd Street turned north onto Mission Street.

The driver accelerated, according to police, made contact with the Muni bus and then struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk before jumping onto the curb and hitting one passenger “badly” police said, and crazing a third, female passenger.

The driver of the Prius and his passenger initially fled the scene in the vehicle, but returned to the scene five minutes later and were detained.

The pedestrians were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The female bus passenger was evaluated for a complaint of pain and released at the scene.

Muni buses have been diverted off of Mission Street.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as more information comes in.