Supe would limit number of trees Public Works could axe — via legislation

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen told Mission Local on Tuesday that her office will take an active role in negotiating between 24th Street ficus tree advocates and the city’s Public Works department.

The supervisor said her office has been well aware of the yearslong strife between community advocates hoping to spare dozens of ficus trees and the city agency pushing to axe them — “But, after all the community advocacy, Public Works didn’t move as much as we had hoped.”

Her concern, she said, was largely with the discrepancies in the numbers. Public Works originally announced it would remove 77 trees. Then after public outcry, reduced the number to 48. However, in early 2015 a consulting firm advised the city to remove only 16 trees.

The 2015 recommendation came after the city paid ArborPro consultants $500,000 for a citywide tree risk assessment. (Calls and emails to ArborPro had not been returned by press time.)

“We should not be cutting down trees unless they pose a danger to the public,” Ronen said, echoing the concerns of many about falling limbs, breached sewer mains and buckling pavement. These and other dangers have been presented by Public Works at two community meetings and in “many public forums,” including the department’s website, notes department’s spokeswoman Nancy Sarieh.

Ronen shares those concerns, but questions the numbers. “We spent a significant amount of money on an expert consultant to do that analysis. That consultant came back and said 16 trees.”

In its assumed role, the supervisor’s office plans to hold meetings with community activists, such as the group of appellants who fought the decision of the Public Works department at the most recent Board of Appeals meeting.

But working with San Francisco Public Works is also key, Ronen said. “I talked to the director [Mohammed Nuru] about continuing the hearing last week so we had more time to work with the department. He agreed to do that, which I appreciate.”

To that end, the supervisor said, she left Nuru a voice message to give him a “heads-up” about her intention to ask the city attorney to draft legislation at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting requiring an upper limit of 16 trees to be removed by Public Works.

“We’re trying to play a problem-solving role,” Ronen aide Paul Monge told Mission Local. “Thankfully we have a two-month window until March 11, which is when the next Board of Appeals hearing is scheduled, to really bring all the parties to the table and work out a plan around not just removal but also replanting that people feel very invested in and excited about.”