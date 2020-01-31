About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Thu 30
Rite Spot Cafe: Kitten on the Keys (Pianist)
January 30 @ 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thu 30
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: The Paces
January 30 @ 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Fri 31
Manny’s: The Original Progressive in Congress: Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee
January 31 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 31
18 Reasons: Upcycled Cooking with ReGrained: Plant-Based Pasta and More
January 31 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 31
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Candle Magic for Imbolc
January 31 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm