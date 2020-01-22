Celine Barrica was in a rush when she parked her bike on San Carlos and 21st streets. She was on her way to an eye doctor appointment on January 8, the same day as her graduation from a Master’s program in acupuncture. When asked about her most recent struggle, she didn’t hesitate: med school. Originally from Sacramento, she’s been living in San Francisco for seven years. Best of luck, Celine.
