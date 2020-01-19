Bob Marley’s music vibrates from inside Revolution Cafe and onto the porch, where Ricardo Herrera sits jamming to the music. He dances in his seat, a large smile across his face. He goes by Rico. Rico from Florida. He’s been here since ’92. He holds an unlit joint in his left hand and asks as people pass by, “Do you have a light? No? How about matches?”

No one has a light.

When asked what he is passionate about, he answers with a long smile and points inside the cafe.

He doesn’t talk much, but dances to the music. Now, he is standing/dancing with his joint smoldering in his left hand.