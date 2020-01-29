Wrapped in a beanie and large black jacket, a bright blue collared shirt accents the all-black attire Gotti wears. Reggie, AKA “Gotti,” sat in front of Valencia Cyclery on Valencia Street on January 9, 2020. You’ll find “Gotti,” a Mission resident and local rapper, on his bike, AKA the “P.K. Ripper.” The Ripper has gold trim with large smooth racing tires. For now “P.K. Ripper” is his main form of transportation until he gets his license back and is again in his Mercedes. You can find Gotti on Youtube and SoundCloud as “Raw Gotti.”