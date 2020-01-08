It began to drizzle outside, and most pedestrians were already opening their umbrellas and pulling up their hoods in a bid to stay warm.

Unfazed by the cloudy skies and wet streets, Kyle Hayes, a 24-year-old visitor from Southern California, focused on enjoying a fruit-flavored Mexican ice cream bar as he waited for friends to call with a plan to hang out on Folsom Street.

“Right now, I’m just in vacation mode, having a fun time,” Hayes said.

Hayes is currently a biology student at Moorpark Community College in Ventura County.

His grandfather fostered his interest in biology by giving him a set of biology books when he was a kid.

“Insects have caught my eye just because of how different they are — but we all assume they’re all the same. They all have different capabilities,” Hayes said.

Hayes plans to transfer to California State University Channel Islands to finish his undergraduate studies.

“I’m still young. I’m still trying to find my own path,” Hayes said.