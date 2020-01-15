The sun beats down on a table of crystals sparkling in the sun on the corner of 21st and Valencia streets. Sitting next to them is Maria Young, wearing bright gold bangles and drinking a smoothie. A San Francisco native, she loves African drumming, something she’s been doing since she was 18.

But back to the crystals. Her friend gifted her a basket eight years ago and she sold them quickly – also on Valencia. From that experience, she’s become a regular vendor. “They appeared in my mind as a presence, it was something that was really calling me,” she said. Something she’s passionate about? Her 10-year-old son who is growing fast. Triumphs? Getting over her marijuana addiction. Listen to her talk about how she beat that habit.