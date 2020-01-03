Preparacion para desastres y Emergencias

En el 10 de Enero a las 5:30 p.m., bomberos y voluntarios de el San Francisco Fire Department invita a la comunidad Latina para una clase gratuita para preparacion para desastres y emergencias. Las clases seran en la estacion #7 en la Calle 19 y Shotwell.

Programa basico de educación publica ante desastrees y emergencias creado para la comunidad Latina, las clases son impartidas totalment en Español. El currículo, cual es parte de un programa que se llama LISTOS de parte de Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT), incluye identicación de riesgos de tu vecindario, creación de un plan de comunicación y entrenamiento en control de hemorragias y vendajes.

Para mas informacion, contacte a NERT en el correo electronico de ellos, cual es SFFDNERT@sfgov.org o llame al 415-558-3459 y oprima el número 2.

NERT Training for disasters

The Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, a free training class for individuals in emergency response, is inviting all Spanish-speaking members of the community for a free training in emergency preparedness. The first class is on Jan. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station 7 near 19th St. and Shotwell. More information on their website.

Caturdays at Dolores Park

Saturday, Jan. 4 marks the year’s first Dolores Park gathering of cat owners and their feline friends on leashes for a daytime gathering. The “First Caturdays” are a monthly meet-up held on the first Saturday of the month at Dolores Park. The idea is to socialize your cat, either on a leash or, sometimes, in a stroller. More information on the Facebook event page.

La Victoria bakery taking orders for Roscas De Reyes

More than a year after being expelled from its original site at Alabama and 24th Streets, the folks who ran La Victoria Bakery’s final iteration have reopened a new store. Now called Victoria SF, the new spot is located near Capp and 24th Streets at 3249 24th St.

Danny Gabriner, the co-owner of Victoria SF, wrote in an email that it had been a time-consuming challenge to undertake the paperwork necessary to get the store up and running. Gabriner and Laura Hernandez, the two operators of the bakery, said their plan was to eventually sell their pastries and offer sandwiches, coffee and other goodies.

Gabriner wrote that the bakery is stocked with “Roscas de Reyes” — the large, donut-shaped pastries eaten on Dia de Reyes aka Epiphany (Jan. 6).

Coven Film Festival

The Roxie Theater on 16th Street will host the Coven Film Festival, a new event that will show three feature and 16 short films from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12. The festival showcases films made by women and non-binary filmmakers from across the world. Tickets start at $10, more information on their website.

2020 Visions: Conversations for Chaotic Times

Storefrontlab, at 337 Shotwell St. near 17th St., is hosting a series of community discussions in small groups on topics that are affecting us as we move forward into the 21st Century. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Storefrontlab will have its first event starting at 7 p.m. and attendees will split into smaller groups where they’ll discuss self-care. The setting will be nice and cozy, too. Entrance fee is $10, register here.