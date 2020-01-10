Cool group exhibition at Voss Gallery

“The Essentials” opening reception will be at the Voss Gallery tonight (Friday) from 6 to 10 p.m.

Some 20 California-based artists will show their work and, who knows, maybe you’ll discover one that, 20 years later, will end at a Bonhams Auction of California Trailblazers.

The Voss show will include work by Alynn-Mags, Amandalynn (they collaborate and work on their own), Crystal Kamoroff, Gale Hart, Harumo Sato, Heather Robinson, Jennifer Banzaca, John Osgood, Joshua Lawyer, Joshua Nissen King, Kate Tova, Luciano Roque, Lucky Rapp, Mike Sanchez, MJ Lindo, Natalia Lvova, Olena Vasylevska, Serge Gay Jr., Steve Javiel, Tati Holt, Tim Irani, The Tracy Piper & more! –LC

Pitching your single friends?

On Thursday, January 16, Z Space will host Tinder Disrupt, in which “performers give Power Point presentations to “pitch” their single (or otherwise available) friends in front of a lusty (and often tipsy) live audience.” Funny, long ago a friend and I talked about producing a slideshow introducing one of our shy but inordinately talented friends to prospective dates. In the end, we failed to follow through, but she met the man of her dreams — and one of the funniest, loveliest guys around — at a date set up by her mother. –LC

Step “Into the Current” on Saturday

The Drawing Room is hosting a closing party, “Into the Current,” on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for The Annex at 2675 Mission St. You will be able to view and buy art by Amy Ahlstrom, Sarah Altaires, Zoe Ani, Yelena Bleiman, Kelly Castro, David Crook, Elvira Dayel, Renée DeCarlo, Jane Elliott, Shannon Glasheen, Britt Henze, Linda Larson, Nick Maltagliati, Shelley Monahan, Jessica Slaymaker and Rachel Znerold.

Community Music Sunday at the Community Music Center Sunday

The Community Music Center opens its doors just three times per year for an afternoon of free music jams, class demos, and classes for all ages. One of those days happens on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 544 Capp St. You can register for free, or just show up.

“Highlights include music class demos for babies and toddlers; guitar, cello, voice, and piano private lesson demos; music jams (ukulele, Beatles, Latin music, jazz); Vocal Performance Practicum; and more! Plus, participate in the Field Day String Orchestra or Field Day Winds/Brass Ensemble in preparation for the Performathon on March 21 and 22.”

Aspiring performers, here’s your chance

You can sign up to perform at the Community Music Center’s Field Day 2020. What’s that? “Field Day is the center’s annual open house and Performathon, raising money for scholarships and tuition assistance, and celebrating our beloved institution and the visionary founder behind it, Gertrude Field,” writes the center.

“The Performathon is like a walkathon. Students, faculty, staff, and friends sign up for a short performance and ask family, friends, neighbors, and/or local businesses to donate to their performance. Last year, 368 Performathon participants raised more than $58,000, which went directly to CMC scholarships and the tuition assistance program.”

Ah, I wish I could sing! If you have any talent at all, click here and sign up.

You will perform on Saturday, March 21, or Sunday, March 22, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. There’s also an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on that Sunday. Registration closes Feb. 18, but don’t dawdle.

Conversations for Chaotic Times

These conversations take place on Tuesdays, and the first takes place on the 14th at 7 p.m. at the StoreFrontLab at 337 Shotwell St.

The topic: Deconstructing Self Care: What does it actually mean to take care of myself? You can register here. The event costs $10, and other upcoming Tuesday conversations include:

Tuesday, February 11: Climate Change: Where do I even begin?

Tuesday, March 10: Content Overload: What do I let in?