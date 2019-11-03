Faze, the longtime men’s clothing store at 3236 21st St., closed its doors on October 1. But the same team has opened its spiritual successor just two blocks south on Valencia near 23rd Street.

Johnny Travis and Herbert Gracia, the two founders of Faze, which is an acronym for “Fearless and Zealous Everyday,” opened State of Flux at 1176 Valencia St on Oct. 19. The men’s fashion store has both in-house designer clothing and apparel made by other companies from around the globe. Their goal is to sell unique items that aren’t found elsewhere in the city, Gracia said.

“We don’t come from this industry. We just knew we really wanted to do it,” Gracia said.

Travis and Gracia founded Faze 12 years ago in 2007. At the time the two were selling custom made hats and t-shirts at events and festivals but had no retail location. Travis, who was working in the financial world at the time, recalls that he would be at work by 6 a.m. when the stock markets would open, work his regular shift and then focus on the clothing company in the evenings.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be there forever, I was trying to anticipate a jump,” Travis said. “Money is cool, but when you work a lot and your mood doesn’t change it, it’s time to do something different.”

Eventually, Travis quit his finance job and devoted himself to the business full time. The two moved into their 21st Street retail location seven years ago. But they had a recurring problem with other companies infringing on their copyrights and trademarks, like using similar designs or having similar names: Faze Apparel sued another company called “FaZe Clan” in 2018 for copyright infringement because they sold clothing with “Faze” on it.

Gracia said they would have to go through litigation a few times on smaller occasions , which got expensive and from a business point of view, was not sustainable. So eventually the two began exploring other ideas.

They sold the Faze brand in March 2019 for an undisclosed amount, but Gracia would not comment to who and said they had signed a confidentiality agreement, and developed the concept that became State of Flux as an evolution of their work at Faze. They picked the name because it encapsulates the rhythmic ups-and-downs of life, the good and the bad, and their logo shows that state of being in-between two different states.

The new brand was their chance for a clean slate, a new opportunity for something new – so the group wanted to do something bigger and better than their old company. They shopped around for a new location, which they found on Valencia, because they needed more space but wanted a new home. The new spot on Valencia is bigger, but also pricier than their old location – at 21st Street, they paid $3,000 a month and on Valencia they now pay $4,500 a month.

They see State of Flux as more than a new clothing store. They also plan to offer classes on clothing design, fabrication and manufacturing as well as screen printing for shirts.

The back of the store will be a small photography studio to be rented out to customers.

At present, the store sells items from brands like Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co. but also in-house pants, shirts and t-shirts. Gracia said they make a limited run of apparel like shirts, pants and hats.

The store is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“We’re still learning. We’re not masters, we’re always learning,” Gracia said.