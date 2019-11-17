As she walked her miniature bull terrier Alfred, Cynthia Perry was focused on getting Alfred trained and acclimated to the world after rescuing the four-year-old pup from a shelter.

“My whole life right now is to try and train this dog. He’s a good boy. I’ve only had him for a couple of months,” Perry said.

Alfred had been in a high kill shelter until Perry found him and adopted him. His presence was helping Perry get through the troubling times the country finds itself in: she’s noted that people are depressed over the happenings in Washington D.C. and around the world.

“I’ve seen many people depressed and you can see why,” Perry said.