Loading up his car on with fresh cases of food picked up on Shotwell Street, Marcos Medina was ready to make a new set of deliveries. The 22-year-old, a full-time computer science student at City College, also works for Caviar, a food delivery company that also does catering for big companies.

On average, he works between 30 to 40 hours a week to pay $1,400 a month for an apartment that he shares with six other roommates near Park Merced.

He can remember a time when the city wasn’t so expensive. When he was growing up near 24th Street, Medina would buy a soda or a snack at a nearby liquor store for a dollar. Now, he can only afford to share a bedroom.

He has a simple reason for working so hard.

“I’m trying to stay in the city, get a tech job, a nice job and a nice house. Stuff like that,” Medina said.