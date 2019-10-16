While charging his phone at the nearby In Chan Kajaal Park on 17th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets, Rafael Sanabria plucked at a virtual keyboard on his phone and listened to a live radio broadcast in Spanish.

Sanabria thought he had been called in to work at a roofing company, but the job was rescheduled for tomorrow.

Glancing up from his phone, he studied the park.

“This area has changed a lot; it’s cleaner and nicer now,” he said.

Though he’s lived in the Mission for only three years, the changes have been dramatic, he said.

He looked back at his phone, pulled up the keyboard game and plucked away at the keys once more.