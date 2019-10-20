As it turns out, dancers can make excellent teachers. Artists in general tend to get into teaching because at least that’s one way to make a living, Juliet Paramor said.

Paramor, 25, is a dancer at ODC Dance Commons and teaches an after-school dance class at Miraloma Elementary School near Twin Peaks. Before heading to teach, though, Paramor hangs out at In Chan Kaajal Park on 17th Street between Shotwell and Folsom Streets.

Paramor took ballet classes when she was a child, but in college shifted to other styles and specializes in “release” dancing, a fluid movement style that uses body movement and momentum to build the next dance move. Paramor is an intern at ODC Dance Commons nearby on Shotwell Street and is there almost every day.

“This is a great vibrant community, a space where I take classes all the time, work there [at ODC],” Paramor said.