Out on the southwestern corner of Franklin Square Park, Terrence Lee stretched and vaulted himself over two green bars. Like an acrobat, Lee pivoted and vaulted over the two green bars and explained the exercise while he moved.

Part work-out and part muscle therapy, Lee said it was to stretch muscles but also massage them as he pressed random parts of his body against the bars.

“I’m doing a little bit of pressure point too. I’m just trying to open up different channels in my body,” Lee said.

His routine helps the 41-year-old Lee stay busy and in shape while he continues to work on his diet, at least until he goes back to the homeless shelter where he sleeps at.

“I’m just mixing it up so I never get bored,” Lee said.