Open Studios comes to the Mission

San Francisco Artspan’s Open Studios is coming to the Mission. On Saturday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 27, Open Studios will hit the artist communities in Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Mission, Castro, Noe Valley, Diamond Heights and Bernal Heights. Many places will have previews on Friday night including 1890 Bryant Street and the Drawing Room.

Here is a list of participating places.

It’s part of a monthlong program that lets the public and the city’s artist community interact in an open house type of setting, with artists opening their doors and letting guests walk in. Multiple galleries and studios will have their doors open. Check the website’s info for an interactive map.

Sidewalk Party at The Morris

The Morris, at 2501 Mariposa St. at Hampshire, is having a party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with fresh seafood! Collected by Harry Liquornik and Stephanie Mutz, two fishermen from Santa Barbara, the two are providing sea urchins, oysters and abalone. No reservations are needed and full table service is available. More information on their site.

Voss Gallery’s ‘Reverie’

Voss Gallery on 24th and Bartlett will open “Reverie,” a pop-up exhibition of oil paintings by San Francisco-based artist Natalia Lvova on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The exhibition is on view in the gallery’s experimental space, [The Down Low] on Oct. 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios Weekend.

Dance Mission Theater’s Reindigenize

Dance Mission Theater is organizing a day of indigenous art and music on Sunday, Oct. 27 near 24th Street BART Station. At least 12 presentations will be made by contributors and DMT staff, followed by a major performance by Dancing Earth. The event is free and starts at 2 p.m.

McSweeny’s turns 21, celebrates at bar

The National Magazine, award-winning McSweeney’s Quarterly is celebrating its 21st Anniversary party on Tuesday the 29th with a party and a reading at the Latin American Club on 22nd between Mission and Valencia Streets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fete is also an official launch for the 57th issue of the quarterly and will feature readings from that issue’s contributors Avery Trufelman (of 99 percent invisible podcast fame), Mimi Lok, Elizabeth Stix, and Tucker Nichols. There will be other readings as well – plus a birthday cake and it’s all free!

Get Ready for the 31st and Halloween!

The Mission Community Market on 22nd between Mission and Valencia Streets will be celebrating from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be face painting at the CUESA Info boot from 5:30 to 7 p.m, a pumpkin patch from 4 on and live music by Dos Bandoleros from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Louda y Los Bad Hombres from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.