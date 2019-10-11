Voss Gallery Loves You

Voss Gallery at 3344 24th St. opens “P.S. I Love You,” a solo exhibition of graphic realistic paintings by San Francisco-based artist Serge Gay Jr. The opening reception is tonight, Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The exhibition is on view through Saturday, Nov. 2. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment.

Paseo Artistico

Acción Latina will host a Paseo Artístico on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. on Calle 24. The day “Protect The Sacred” will promote local Native American artists and the struggle for Environmental Justice will include interactive, bilingual local art activities for the entire family and community.

El Rio’s 41st Anniversary

On Saturday, Oct. 12, El Rio turns 41 years old and will have a Dolly Parton-themed party between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Five performances are planned with DJ Jenny Hoyston providing music support throughout the day. There will even be contests! Free food will be provided and a $5 donation is suggested.

Three Babes Bakery

Three Babes Bakery, once housed at The Stable on weekends, returns to the Mission to takeover the space at 2797 16th St, SF Eater reports.

Planned Parenthood bake sale

At least 36 bakeries and restaurants from across the state will be selling baked goods out of Zuni Cafe near Gough and Market Streets on Oct. 13. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Northern California and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. The event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MCCLA Day of the Dead Exhibit

On Friday, Oct. 18, Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will have a special Day of the Dead exhibit opening and fundraiser highlighting art inspired by the holiday. Tickets for the opening are $30 and have a self-guided tour and music performances. The exhibit closes on Nov. 15.

ODC’s Have K(NO!)w Fear

Next week at ODC, the Àse Dance Theatre Collective will have its West Coast premiere of Have K(NO!)w Fear: A Bluessical. Performances run October 17 – 19, Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 – $30, and may be purchased online here or by phone at 415-863-9834.