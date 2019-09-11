In the span of a year and a half, Yesenia Vallejo’s life changed forever. Vallejo learned in 2018 that she was pregnant, and knowing she was expecting a baby, she moved to South San Francisco and bought a new car.

“It was pretty crazy, from being single and wild and out all the time to having responsibilities,” Vallejo said.

But, with new responsibilities came new opportunities. Her daughter was born on February 14, 2019, and now Vallejo is almost finished paying off her car. She also landed a job at a new restaurant set to open near Precita Park.

Vallejo, who grew up in the Mission, has “Mission Native” tattooed on her hands. Despite moving away, she said, she carries the memories of her time here wherever she goes.

“A lot of changes, but a lot of them are good,” she said.