Mario Rose considers the Mission the most “happening part of the city.” And even the humid weather could not dissuade Rose from wearing his handmade outfit – a pair of red corduroy pants and a floral shirt he tailored himself. It was, he said, his interview outfit and on Tuesday he was searching for a new job in the Mission.

“I don’t fuck around. I’m going to be the fastest worker, the hardest worker,” Rose said.

Rose – a musician – said he was mainly applying to be a bartender or a barista. That kind of work would give him a flexible schedule and free him to play shows with his band “Rose,” a psychedelic rock band similar to those that emerged from San Francisco in the 1960s and 70s.

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Rose moved to San Francisco to pursue his music career. He lives on the edge of the Mission along Bayshore Blvd. Rose said his entire wardrobe now consists of clothes he’s made himself or has bought to wear while performing on stage.

He learned how to sew while pursuing a career in tailoring, using mostly videos from YouTube to learn his craft.

But sewing is secondary to his music.

With his cover letter, resume and references on hand, Rose marched off in his job hunt.

“That’s why I’m wearing this. I tell people that I stay ready, I’m always ready, for anything,” Rose said.