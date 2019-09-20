“Somos/Funky” at Accion Latina

With a curated selection of work covering 19 Mission artists, Accion Latina’s Juan R. Fuentes Gallery at 2958 24th St. will have a new exhibition and show opening Friday, Sept. 20 called “Somos/Funky.” The exhibition will feature pieces from artists such as Lucia Ippolito, Vero Majano, El Misfit and Girl on the Bus. An opening reception will kick off the exhibition today that runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Accion Latina and is free of charge. The show runs until Nov. 8.

Vigil for the Clarion Alley Mural Project

This Saturday the Clarion Alley Mural Project will be hosting block party and vigil at Clarion Alley (between Mission and Valencia, near 17th Street) to stand up against “against racism, transphobia and other expressions of hate, to make a public statement that the community stands with CAMP against violent tags, and physical and verbal harassment.” Over the last year, some of the alley’s murals have been vandalized with “MAGA” graffiti and other unwelcome tags. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature blessings by Aztec Dancers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, as well as speakers from the Coalition on Homelessness, HOMEY, and other nonprofit organizations.

City Kids Fair at the Children’s Council

The Children’s Council at 445 Church St., across the street from Everett Middle School, will have a free fair for kids and families. The City Kids fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and will have arts and crafts, live music performances from Loco Bloco, capoeira dancing and even a real fire truck for kids to explore. Parents looking for childcare services can also come and take advantage of experts who will be on site to provide assistance with locating daycare services.

Discovering the Mission’s oldest mural

In 2004, while exploring the interior of the original Mission Dolores, Ben Wood and Eric Blind discovered a 200-year-old mural behind the altar. The mural, as it turned out, was painted by Native Americans during the early years of the Mission. Now, Wood will present the story of how he and Blind discovered the mural at a presentation at the San Francisco Main Library at 100 Larkin St. on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon. The presentation will take place in the library’s Latino Rooms A and B.

Drawing Circle at University of San Francisco

All are invited to a free drawing circle at the Gleeson Library at the University of San Francisco at 2495 Golden Gate Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 26. The drawing circle draws inspiration from practices created by Rene Yañez. The drawing circle will be led by Rene’s son, Rio Yañez.

Voss Gallery Stencil Workshop

Jeremy Novy, a street artist whose work you might see at BART Stations, is teaching a stencil workshop at Voss Gallery on Friday, Sept. 27 between 1 to 4 p.m. The workshop provides all the supplies and encourages attendees to wear “paint-friendly” clothes. Tickets are $65 and space is limited.