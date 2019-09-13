Mission businesses win legacy status

Two longtime Mission businesses were awarded legacy business status on Monday, bringing the total number of official San Francisco legacy businesses to 214.

La Raza Centro Legal, located at 474 Valencia St., which has represented the Bay Area’s Latinx and monolingual Spanish speaking population for decades, was among the first of its kind to offer free legal, educational and counseling services to the city’s low-income, immigrant and Latinx populations.

“La Raza Centro Legal was founded in 1973 by Chicano law students to bridge the gap in quality licensed attorneys offering services to the Bay Area’s immigrant Latinx community,” Amanda Alvarado Ford, the executive director of La Raza Centro Legal, said in a statement. “Today, 46 years later, we persevere, since providing our immigrant community free legal services isn’t charity; it’s justice. We are honored to join the Legacy Business Registry.”

EHS Pilates at 1452 Valencia St., which has done business in the Mission since 1991, “serves around 850 clients a week, making it one of the largest Pilates studios in San Francisco,” according to the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Both were nominated by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, and both were awarded their new legacy status for operating in the city for more than 30 years and being “valuable cultural assets to the city.” Legacy business status offers benefits to older businesses, such as grants and rent-stabilization assistance.

Duck or Doorknob

Ratio 3 Gallery at 2831A Mission St. (near 24th) opens Duck or Doorknob, a group exhibition of new and historical artworks from eleven artists, curated by Ratio 3-represented artist Noam Rappaport. The opening will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday and the exhibit will run until November 2.

Voss Gallery opening

The Voss Gallery at 2244 24th St., will open officially Saturday night with its first show, “Plants and Machines,” featuring San Francisco-based artist Tim Irani. Voss and others are at the forefront of a new gallery scene in the Mission.

Adobe Books 30th Anniversary Party and Auction

If you love books and love parties (or see no difference between the two) be sure to check out Adobe Books’ 30th anniversary backyard party at 3130 24th St. on Saturday, Sep. 14. Beginning at 2 p.m., the perennial bookstore will have live music, food and artist showcases celebrating its three decades in the Mission, ending with an auction at 5 p.m.

Calle 24 ‘Fiesta de la Americas’ and Lowrider Cruise

This Sunday, Sep. 15, a quarter-mile of Calle 24 will be closed for the 3rd annual ‘Fiesta de las Américas’. Four blocks of 24th Street, between Bryant and Folsom, will be closed for the celebration that highlights the Latinx diaspora in the Mission. Also on Sunday, the San Francisco Lowrider Council will be having a car show on 24th Street that will culminate with a massive lowrider cruise down Mission Street. Both events begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Creativity Explored Fragments + Resistance Opening Reception

Two local artists, Joseph Green and John Iwaszewicz, will have their art showcased in a new exhibition that opens on Thursday, Sep. 19 at Creativity Explored, located at 3245 16th St. The exhibit, called Fragments + Resistance, explores nationalities and identities and the opening reception is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.