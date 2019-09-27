Dosa on Valencia set to close

SF Eater is reporting that Dosa at 995 Valencia St. is set to close by the end of the month. Citing high rents and costs, the Indian restaurant’s owners will be focusing on two of its other locations: one in the Fillmore district and another in Oakland. The restaurant opened in 2005 and claims to be the first South Indian restaurant in the city.

Eclectic panel discussing René Yañez

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, USF’s Center for Latinx in the Americas will host an intriguing panel of artists in discussion about the late Mission artist René Yañez.

Culture Clash’s Richard Montoya, drag queen PERSIA, radical performance artist and writer Guillermo Gomez-Peña, and artist and author Amalia Mesa-Bains will hold forth from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Xavier Auditorium within Fromm Hall on the USF campus. The event, titled “Chicano on a Mission,” is free and open to the public. Details here.

‘Frisco Returns’ to the Mission

Local rapper Frak returns to the Mission with his Hip-Hop show “Frisco Returns,” showcasing local rappers, on Oct. 4 at the Valencia Room. Originally, the show was held at the Elbo Room at 647 Valencia St. until it closed down last year. Now, the show returns to the same venue since rechristened aThe Valencia Room. Famed Oakland rap group Zion I will also make a guest appearance. Tickets are $10.

Prophecy of Nature Gallery

Luna Rienne Gallery, at 3318 22nd St. near Valencia Street, opens Prophecy Of Nature Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show will run through Nov. 4. The show features visual artists working in contemporary mediums who integrate elements of urban culture with traditional techniques.

Capp Street Block Party

On Oct. 6, the Capp Street block party will shut down the block between 22nd and 23rd Streets between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a few activities, like making chalk art, live music and a potluck. There are several businesses and organizations donating to the party, like Ritual Coffee and Friends of the Urban Forest. One of the organizers even wants to donate her car so people can spray paint the heck out of it. Info here.