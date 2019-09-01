Kimberly Aleman, a student at San Francisco State University, who grew up in the Mission, arrived at Mission Pie Sunday at 7:45 a.m. to get the top spot. Slowly, a line formed behind her.

She was clear on her order when the doors open at 9 a.m.

“Today, I’m buying a whole mixed berry pie. We have a whole banana cream pie at home, not touched yet – two of the classics and the first flavors I’ve ever tried when they opened.”

But that’s not all, she will also pick up,”One chicken pot pie for lunch because they are so underrated since people usually come here for the pies. And one chocolate cream slice for my mom.”

Others around her are also waiting for pies: Strawberry apple, banana cream, and the mixed berry.

Why so early? “I came yesterday around 11:30 a.m. and I was in line for two hours and everything was almost gone. We got walnut scones, quiche, and one chicken pot pie.”

A good take!

