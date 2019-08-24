Video by Erica Marquez.
About The Author
What To Do
Sat 24
Roxie Theater: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal, Presented by Hot & Streamy
August 24 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Sat 24
Manny’s: Presidential Town Hall with Senator Michael Bennet
August 24 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Sat 24
Roxie Theater: The Corporate Coup D’Etat
August 24 @ 4:15 pm - 6:15 pm
Sat 24
The Knockout: Lydia & the Projects, Twin Dimensions, Bobbleheads, Debased
August 24 @ 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 24
Dance Mission Theater: Me and My Friends – An intimate evening of chamber music
August 24 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm