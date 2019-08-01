Mission Street shooting leaves 21-year-old man fighting for life

A 21-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday night on the corner of Mission Street and Precita Avenue, according to police.

Another man, 19, sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his ankle. Both men were transported to San Francisco General Hospital following the 10:20 p.m. incident.

Police say that two young men got into an argument with the suspects. The suspects shot the victims and fled in a silver sedan. The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

The suspects are still unknown and no arrests have been made.