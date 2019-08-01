Thursday, August 1, 2019 | Temperature:
Mission Street shooting leaves 21-year-old man fighting for life

By | Aug 1, 2019

A 21-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday night on the corner of Mission Street and Precita Avenue, according to police.  

Another man, 19, sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his ankle. Both men were transported to San Francisco General Hospital following the 10:20 p.m. incident. 

Police say that two young men got into an argument with the suspects. The suspects shot the victims and fled in a silver sedan. The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times. 

The suspects are still unknown and no arrests have been made. 

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.


Aleka A. Kroitzsh

﻿