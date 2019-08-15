On Wednesday, two Jewish community groups rallied in front of Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices at 630 Sansome St. in downtown San Francisco. The rallies are part of a month long demonstration called “Month of Momentum: 30 Days of Actions to Close the Camps,” during which activists demand that ICE close the immigration detention centers near the southern border. The rallies take place at noon every day for the month of August.

These two groups, Never Again Action and If Not Now, are demanding that the government stop putting immigrants into detention centers and stop family separation practices.