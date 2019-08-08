Days after a deadly shooting took the lives of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, four community groups held a Wednesday night demonstration at 24th Street BART Plaza to condemn the hateful rhetoric spurring these attacks. Asking for a change in gun laws, the attendees also sang and held a moment of silence for the victims.

Even though the shooting occurred several thousand miles away, Diana Gameros was personally impacted. Gameros grew up in Ciudad Juarez and used to live next to two of the victims, Adolfo Cerros Hernandez and Sara Esther Regalado. Gameros remembers going to their house as a child and playing with their daughter.

“Life is telling us — ‘one more time?’ It’s not the beginning of the wake up calls. What are you waiting for?” Gameros asked.