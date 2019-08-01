Earlier this summer, nonprofit organization La Cocina hosted their biannual performance series “F&B: Voices from the Kitchen” at the Brava Theater. Attendees were treated to tasty morsels like spicy pumpkin mole and zesty fried chicken prepared by graduates from La Cocina’s food incubator program. Audience members listened intently to famed chefs and writers such as Bernadine Sewell and Chris Ying tell stories about treasured family recipes. Listen to the audio news story to hear it unfold.
About The Author
What To Do
Thu 01
18 Reasons: Legumes 101
August 1 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 01
Slim’s: Beach Bums, High Sunn, Madd, Trash Vampires
August 1 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thu 01
The Chapel: The Minus 5 w/ Milk For The Angry
August 1 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thu 01
The Knockout: Batcave SF: Novelí, Lx Reinx de la Jotería Deathrock
August 1 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Fri 02
Secession Art and Design: 12th Anniversary Party & Art Opening
August 2 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm