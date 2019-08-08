Don’t miss your chance to learn about and contribute to the Central American Resource Center’s fight for access to legal representation for immigrants!

Tomorrow evening, at 425 Market Street, Floor 33, CARECEN SF will present and celebrate their latest efforts aiding Bay Area immigrant and under-resourced families. At 5:30 p.m., they will host a reception, followed by an informative program at 6:30 p.m., for which the CARECEN Legal Team will be present.

They will end the night with an auction, starting at 7 p.m., to benefit their FUND-THE-DREAM campaign.

Spots at the event are running out quickly! To attend, RSVP to juan@carecensf.org by Thursday night!