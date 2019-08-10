Saturday will be Jelly Donut’s last day of operation before shuttering for the next four to six months for renovations.

The Cantonese family-owned donut shop at 24th and South Van Ness, which has operated out of a storefront at 3198 24th St. for the last 32 years, is one of the last of its kind in the Mission.

“Some people have been coming here everyday for 20 or 30 years,” said 30 year-old Victor Knhul, owner and son of the store’s founder, Bunry Peou. “It’s like an institution for some people.”

Khul said the temporary closing was because the Mission Economic Development Agency, the owner of the building, was doing the required seismic retrofitting. The shop will also undergo a few renovations.Rest assured, they will not go for the “hipster look,” said Knhul, and will remain a “community-based and name-based” shop.

On their return, slated for January, in addition to earthquake-proofing their shop, it will be handicapped accessible and will offer Wifi and a TV It will be even “more homey,” said Knhul.

Vigil Reate, 58, who said he comes to Jelly Donut “almost every day” was unhappy with the shop’s temporary closing. During this time, he said he would go to All Star, a donut shop on Ninth and Mission, although he would have to take two buses instead of one to get there.

“I’ll come back,” he said, “Over there is okay, but this place got the flavor!”

Kenneth Cunningham, the 20-year-old grandson of the founder, said the closing was indeed an “inconvenience,” but he encouraged customers to think about it as “a step back, but a full leap forward, coming back stronger.”

With Jelly Donut’s closure, there will only be two other old-school donut shops left in the Mission: Grand Mission Donuts and Bakery at 2195 Mission St. near 18th Street, and Chinese Express & Donuts at 2798 Mission St. near 24th Street.

Hipster donut shop, Dynamo Donut & Coffee at 2760 24th St. is another option for donut enthusiasts — though its fare is more expensive, with a dozen donuts costing $40 as compared to $10 at Jelly Donut.