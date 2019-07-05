A city cleaning crew at 10:30 a.m. on July 5 in the Mission, the night after Fourth of July celebrations in the Mission.
About The Author
3 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel reply
What To Do
Fri 05
Verdi Club: Brass Tax Senior Prom: A Fundraiser for The Koi Pond
July 5 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Fri 05
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Skunk Funk, the E’ville Experience, Super NintenBros, Dead Bugs
July 5 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Fri 05
The Knockout: Tommy & the Commies, Control Freaks, Hollywood Sinners, & Saber
July 5 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Fri 05
Public Works: Einmusik & Tara Brooks
July 5 @ 9:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Fri 05
Public Works: Squish Opening Party with Ariel Zetina (Discwoman, Smartbar)
July 5 @ 9:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Fun? it was hell.
it was hella fun
Am I looking at “Community Service?”