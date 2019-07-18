President comes up only $78K behind Mission fave Mayor Pete

When the Mission puts its presidential money where its mouth is, the dollars flow to Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The 37-year-old two-term mayor of South Bend, Ind. raised the most Mission money in the second quarter of 2019, according to recently released data from the Federal Election Commission. He amassed $77,380 from the Mission between April 1 and June 30 of this year, significantly more than second-place fundraiser Elizabeth Warren, who raised $42,597.

The data is for the 94110 zip code, which covers Bernal Heights and the Mission south of 16th Street.

California Senator and East Bay native Kamala Harris finished third with $26,317, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished fourth with $12,121. For California as a whole, Harris has topped the pack in 2019, having raised $7.6 million in total here.

On June 29, Kamala Harris held a fundraiser at Manny’s on 16th and Valencia (where no fewer than 15 Democratic presidential aspirants have appeared to date). She received $2,225 from people who live in the Mission and $19,006 from San Francisco zip codes overall that day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who did not launch his campaign until late April, raised $7,145 from the Mission for the period.

President Donald Trump received no donations from the Mission in the second quarter.

Most of Buttigieg’s haul came in April and May, with a significant drop in June. Biden and Harris’s campaigns stayed steady from May to June while Sanders and Warren’s campaigns were trending upwards.