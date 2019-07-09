This new mural by Sirron Norris, titled “Soy De Aqui”, is currently being painted at 3215 21st Street. It’s being commissioned by the Department of Public Works and the San Francisco Arts Commission under their Street SmARTS program to put art on buildings that regularly get vandalized with graffiti.
