Police report that a proposed puppy sale instead became an alleged puppy theft Wednesday afternoon, when a man purportedly fled with two dogs he’d arranged to buy in front of the Petco at the Potrero Center on 16th and Bryant.

The incident took place at 4:30 p.m. and resulted in the loss of a male and female Maltese-poodle “maltipoo” mixes, both black and eight weeks old.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman, had advertised the puppies for sale online and was contacted by the alleged thief, who asked to meet her at the shopping center.

While online crime-reporting apps described the incident as a puppy theft “at gunpoint,” police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak declined that a weapon was involved.