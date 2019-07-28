Touring around 24th Street with his one-year-old dog Gus, Kevin Canote calls his time in San Francisco s a much needed mini-vacation.

“My mom lives here, and it’s good to get out of Portland,” he said.

Canote has something of a dream job. Six years ago, he was a soccer fan who began working with his favorite team, the Portland Timbers at stadium events. Though it was part time, Canote stuck with it because he enjoyed being close to the games and the team.

Recently, their stadium, Providence Park, added 4,000 more seats and Canote was promoted to merchandising retail manager during home games.

Next week, Canote returns to a busy stretch: on Wednesday, the stadium will have a game featuring many of Team USA’s World Cup champions including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. That will be followed by a ten game back-to-back home game stretch for the former Major League Soccer champion Timbers.