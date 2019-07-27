About The Author
What To Do
Sat 27
Teeth: Candidate Kickoff with John Bell (VA SD 13)
July 27 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 27
Roxie Theater: Queen of Diamonds (1991)
July 27 @ 5:40 pm - 7:40 pm
Sat 27
Rite Spot Cafe: Kyra Gordon Singalong for all ages! (Pianist)
July 27 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 27
Red Poppy Art House: Dror Sinai and Friends: Love Songs of the World
July 27 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 27
Community Music Center: The Outsound New Music Summit: Spontaneous a Celebration of Firey Expression and Freedom
July 27 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm