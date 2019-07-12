Sunday Streets comes back to the Mission

Valencia Street will transform again into a car-free, fun-filled space welcome to the community! This Sunday, July 14, there will be two Activity Hubs at 24th and 16th Streets — expect live music and dancing, free scooter and bike rentals, an outdoor lounge, and interactive art projects.

And partnering with Mission Housing or MHDC, comes “Pop-up Play Streets,” which will be in front of the Valencia Gardens complex. There, folks can enjoy bubbles, games and other entertaining activities.

This Sunday, the Livability Awards Brunch and Summit will take place at the Chapel on Valencia. This event is new, and comes from Livable City, an organization that advocates for making SF streets more “sustainable, livable, and equitable.” According to their website, they manage and organize Sunday Streets. Tickets are available here.

Sunday Streets will run along Valencia Street from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit here.

Art Auction supports Incline Gallery

This Saturday, July 13, Incline Gallery presents an art auction. It will be a silent auction featuring the work of at least 25 local artists. All benefits will go toward keeping the gallery financially afloat.

Open for more than eight years, Incline Gallery has served as an “alternative art space” run by the artists themselves. Their mission is to create relationships between artists and the community. This auction has existed since 2013, and each year one hundred percent of the donations go directly to the artists.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., come for the auction, but stay for the art, artists, and a surprise performance by a few local musicians.

The auction will take place at Incline Gallery, at 766 Valencia St. For more information, visit inclinegallerysf.com.

Dragon City Bakery & Cafe suffers health closure

The cafe at 2367 Mission St. was shut down by the Department of Public Health after an unscheduled routine inspection on July 8. The closure was due to a “high risk vermin infestation” and “unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces.”

Owned by Henry Chen, the cafe is known for its sweet and savory Chinese baked goods. This week, Mission Local tried to talk to two workers who were seen cleaning the cafe, but they declined to comment.

Grand Mission Donuts & Bakery, located just down the street, was shut down on June 11 for “high risk vermin infestation,” as well. But they’ve since been able to correct their mistake and are open again.

So, maybe there’s hope for Dragon City.

Foot Strengthening Workshop

Do you feel like you could use some self-care this weekend? Head to SF Performing Arts Physical Therapy on Saturday July 13, at 2141 Mission St., Suite 202, for this free workshop. During this 60 minute session, you’ll learn about stretches and exercises for your feet to increase flexibility and strength.

Led by Kendal Alway, PT, DPT, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can book online here. If you go, make sure you wear socks and get ready to be barefoot.

Hiking with Dogs

Do you want to hike with your dog, but you’re unsure of how to take proper precautions for your pup? Look no further: the SF SPCA and SF SPCA Behavior & Training organizations will hold a seminar on hiking with dogs this Saturday, July 13.

This “humans-only” session will provide helpful advice on how to prepare your dog for a safe hike. Lecture topics include trail etiquette and behaviors when training your dog, and how to talk with your veterinarian about hiking, among others.

The seminar will run from noon to 1:30 p.m., and will take place at 201 Alabama St. Tickets are available here. If you don’t register, you can just show up.

There is a $20 suggested donation at the front door.

Let’s All Read Our Books Together

This Sunday, July 14, Manny’s will host a gathering for book enthusiasts, or people who just want to read more. Bring your book (or books) of choices and head to the back area of the community space! It’ll be reserved for people to get together and read in one room.

Attendees are encouraged to bring comfy socks, and to grab a cup of tea or glass of wine while there. It’ll be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 3092 16th Street.