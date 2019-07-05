Niños de Guatemala: Our Children Fundraising

On Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 6 p.m., the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) and Corporación Nacional Contra el Maltrato Infantil en Guatemala (CONACMI) will host a fundraiser to help prevent abuse against children. They’ll gather to discuss global issues concerning child trafficking, abuse and migration.

Musicians and artists like Mistica Ancestral and Pancho Peskador will perform. Venga Empanadas will provide food. Those interested can join them at the MCCLA’s Theater on the first floor. All donations made during the fundraiser will go towards CONACMI to support children who are at risk.

De Cajón: Continua la historia

Attend a free introduction on the history of the Peruvian instrument, the cajón! Starting Friday, July 5, at 6 p.m., the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) and Calle 24 Latino Cultural District bring “De Cajón: Continua la historia,” a free exhibition featuring installations, paintings and photography dedicated to the cajón, a box-shaped percussion instrument.

Directed by Juan de Diós Soto, the exhibition with be on the third floor in the Ch’in Kana Gallery of the MCCLA, and will have live music from Jaranon and Bochinche, who specialize in Afro-Peruvian music.

The event will end by 9 p.m., and the exhibition will be on display until August 30.

Bi-Rite Creamery Reopens

Mission Local’s Julian Mark previously reported, earlier this year, that Bi-Rite Creamery closed its brick and mortar store for a retrofit. But we’re happy to report that they’ve reopened. Located on 3692 18th St., they’re open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tertulias Literarias

Hey, avid readers: This one’s for you. The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) is teaming up with the San Francisco Public Library’s Mission Branch to bring a Spanish-language book club to the community. It will begin on Thursday, July 11, from 7 to 8 p.m, on the center’s second floor.

The book of this month is El Amor en los Tiempos del Cólera, or Love in the Time of Cholera, by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Attendance is free. For questions, call 415-355-2800. You can also email Ramon.Hernandez@sfpl.org

Caveman Play at Z Space

Faultline Theater presents a play at Z Space about Rocky and Dandelion, the first cave-people to take up agriculture. Douglas is the first animal to be domesticated. And they’ve prepared a presentation for you all, also cave-people, to explain the joys of agriculture.

Caveman Play, written by Savannah Reich and directed by Weston Scott, is an interactive comedy meant to transport audiences back to a time when humanity had a choice. “One path led us towards global warming, institutionalized racism, and snapchat filters. The other path led mostly to being eaten by tigers. Is it time to admit that we chose wrong? You decide!”

For tickets, visit www.zspace.org/cavemanplay. Z Space is at 450 Florida Street.

Award-Winning Chef Aaron London Will Open “Fast-Casual” Deli

The owner of AL’s Place on Valencia Street, will bring AL’s Deli to the Mission late this summer. Inspired by a falafel sandwich at the Marin Farmers Market, London’s deli will feature “the core elements of Israeli street food and attributes of traditional East Coast Jewish deli fare,” according to a press release.

“I grew up back and forth between Montreal and West Sonoma County, Ca.,” London says, “During my time in Montreal I ate an obscene amount of smoked meats from the iconic Schwartz’s Deli, sometimes twice a day. After year one of AL’s Place we were really nailing down our Montreal-style smoked meat technique. That morning sitting in the parking lot in Marin, I started thinking about how adding some smoked brisket to my sandwich would turn the dish on its head.”

The menu has five sections, meant to celebrate different aspects of texture and flavor. Wine and other beverages are also available. Featuring a whimsical and floral theme, the restaurant is set to open on July 17, at 598 Guerrero St. at 18th. Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Fiestas Fridas

Come celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo at Fiestas Fridas: Mercadito Frida, this Sunday, July 7, from 1 to 6 p.m at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA).

The event reveres art and gives a chance for the community to gather, with offerings of great food, and art and crafts for sale, all dedicated to the beloved artist. Stop by the lobby and theater on the first floor of the center. The theater will feature screenings and a DJ.