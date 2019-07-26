Undocumented: A Documentary

Award-winning filmmaker Patricia Shih’s documentary film, Undocumented, explains how Dr. Harold Fernandez found his way from the dangerous streets of Medellin, Colombia to becoming one of the world’s top cardiac surgeons.

The documentary joins 13-year-old Harold and his 11 year-old brother as they attempt to cross the Bermuda triangle during hurricane season in a small boat with 11 strangers in order to reunite with their parents in America. The Roxie Theatre describes the film as a “frightening, shocking, compelling, and inspiring story of struggle and danger, ultimately ending in triumph through unfailing love and the indomitable courage of the human spirit.”

The documentary will be showing at the Roxie at 3117 16th St. on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be $9 for students and seniors, $15 for general, $20 for supporters and $30 as benefactor. All money raised from the event will go to the Dreamers Fund and University of San Francisco’s Masters Program in Migration Studies scholarship. Filmmaker Patricia Shih will speak and answer questions at the Roxie after the screening.

Dolores Park Community Meeting: Public safety and homelessness

Children’s Day School, at 601 Dolores St., will host a Dolores Park Community Meeting next Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be provided with updates about the city’s efforts to ensure public safety and address homeless encampments in and around Dolores Park. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and representatives from the city including the Recreation and Park Department, the police department, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing will be on hand to provide information.

Art Opening: Here & There: Stories of Displacement & Migration

This Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., Manny’s, at 3092 16th St., will present the photography exhibition ‘There & Here: Stories of Displacement & Migration,” by local artist Brian Frank. Tickets to attend this exhibit are free, and cold drinks will be provided.

The exhibition will feature photographs taken between 2017 and 2019 during two refugee crises that recently came to a head in California: those fleeing violence and failed economic systems in Central America, and those fleeing the deadliest fire in state history in Northern California. The aim of the exhibition is to connect these two populations by “highlighting their shared humanity,” as stated on the Facebook event.

Workshop for dog owners: New Dog 101

Are you experiencing the very natural anxieties related to being a new dog owner? Luckily for you, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting, “New Dog 101,” a free humans-only info-session and discussion for all new and prospective dog owners.

The session will take place on Sunday, July 28 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Geraldi Building at 250 Florida St. No pre-registration is required, though 50 is the class capacity.

Discussion topics during this session will include new-dog management, house training, crate training, exercise and impulse control. A dog trainer will also be present to provide advice specific to your circumstances.