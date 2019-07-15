With Mission Pie’s ovens slated to go cold on Sept. 1, owners Karen Heisler and Krystin Rubin will not only be moving into a new line of work, but a new home as well.

“I’m selling the building,” Heisler today told Mission Local. Not only is the 6,550-square-foot mixed-use building at 25th and Mission the home of Heisler and Rubin’s business, it’s also the site of their apartment. There are also five other units on-site.

The building went on the market on Friday with a listed price of $3.995 million.

Heisler and Rubin — a married couple — will be vacating their three-bed/two-bath unit on the top floor. One other unit is currently empty.

Heisler declined to be interviewed regarding the pending sale, but had mentioned selling the building as a possibility in June when she announced Mission Pie’s pending closure.

She obtained the structure in August 2005 for $2.1 million. The selling agent for that sale was Jean-Paul Samaha and, nearly 14 years later, he now has the same position.

“It’s a great building,” says Samaha, who works for Vanguard Properties. “The current owner has spent a lot of money over the years upgrading all the units. She did a comprehensive soft-story retrofit — before it was even mandated by the city.”

Based on the calls he’s already received, the next owner “may be a similar type of user-owner. Somebody local, maybe someone who needs a bigger space. That is the hope.”

A broker’s open house is scheduled for Tuesday.

During Mission Pie’s dozen-year run, Heisler and Rubin aimed to run a business that was generous to its workers, sourced high-quality local fare, priced its food at reasonable rates, and ran a profit. Earlier this year, they found they could not do all of these things at once and opted to curtail the business.

It’s complicated. But not for Samaha, who is now tasked with selling this building, again.

“She decided to close Mission Pie and is selling the building,” he says. “It is a simple story.”