Drawing in thousands from across the state, the 2019 Trans March aims to promote equal rights for transgender and non-conforming people at the park. But there was also music, dancing and services offered to all in attendance.
About The Author
What To Do
Sat 29
Garden for the Environment: Beginning Beekeeping: The Basics and Mid-season Colony Health
June 29 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 29
Paxton Gate: DIY Taxidermy Jackalope Class
June 29 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat 29
Creativity Explored: Imaginate Saturdays
June 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 29
Manny’s: Meet the 2020 Candidate: Senator Kamala Harris Pride Fundraiser
June 29 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Sat 29
Accion Latina: Livin’ for the City: A Father and Son Paint the Streets of SF
June 29 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm