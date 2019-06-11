Police responded at 12:57 p.m. today to a report of a robbery at Bank of the West at 2812 Mission Street near the 24th Street BART stop. At the scene, three police vehicles were parked outside in the bus lane with lights flashing as officers walked in and out of the bank, talking to tellers inside and people in nearby businesses.

A note posted on the glass door of the bank read “This branch is temporarily closed due to an emergency” in red capital letters. Officers at the scene refused to comment, but police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca confirmed that no weapon was involved, and that no one in the bank was hurt. Rueca said that there was a single suspect who took money from the bank, but would not say how much.

The same bank was previously robbed on Jan. 4 at around the same time of day. In that case, police said a 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7 man in his late 20s handed a note to the teller who gave the suspect money. The police do not have evidence at this time that the two crimes are related and could only confirm that today’s suspect is a male.

Police are continuing to search for additional evidence such as video surveillance of the area or fingerprints inside the bank to assist with the investigation.

“Nothing [about the robbery] seems out of the ordinary at this stage,” said Rueca.

People nearby echoed Rueca’s characterization. Ismael Sanchez, who runs a small canopy-covered tiendita next to the bank didn’t notice anything suspicious before police arrived despite being feet from the door.

“I just saw the police show up, but I don’t know why,” he said.

Angie Rivera, a cashier at the Foot Locker directly across the street from the bank said she also didn’t see anything out of the ordinary happen prior to police arriving.

As police activity died down, people started huddling under the shade of the bank’s awning in front of the entrance to escape the heat while waiting for the bus, unaware that anything had happened.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as necessary.