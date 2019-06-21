The first annual “Tamale Lady Day” will take place on June 22 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Zeitgeist.

The event is a celebration of the life and legacy of beloved street-food legend Virginia Ramos, aka “the Tamale Lady,” who dies last September. Ramos sold her homemade tamales at SoMa and Mission bars for decades, and many of her customers saw her as more than a food vendor.

“I like to feed people and talk to the youngsters I see in bars who are broken by drugs,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2011. “I am like a mother to them, telling them over and over to take better care of themselves.” She greeted them with, “Hey, honey,” and said goodbye with a hug.

There will be live music, an official City Hall proclamation, and a tribute documentary. And of course, there will be tamales.

Free Food All Summer for Youth

Speaking of food, all kids and teens under 18 are eligible for a free lunch and snack at these locations, many in the Mission, regardless of family income. For the most up-to-date information about meal times and sites in the city, call 211 from any local phone.

Summer food services are offered thru Aug. 16.

“Back to our Roots Festival” to Benefit Urban Sprouts

“Urban Sprouts,” a local nonprofit whose mission is all about job skills for youth and healthy, accessible food systems for underserved communities is having its annual fundraiser. It’s free if you RSVP. It’s called “Back to Our Roots,” and features live mural painting, games, garden tours, food, festivities and, of course, an opportunity to support its work. On June 22nd from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., stop by June Jordan School for Equity for a truly wholesome afternoon.

Last Chance: Check Out “Sanctuary” at Arc Gallery & Studios

This weekend is also your last chance to view “Sanctuary,” the latest art installment at arc gallery & studios on Folsom street. “Sanctuary as a place offering shelter, a sacred or consecrated place, a container of holy things, a refuge for humans or wildlife, and a place offering immunity from law,” reflects the show’s juror, Bryan Yedinak.

The exhibit’s last day is June 22.

Are you a starving artist?

The Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) is hosting a free “Affordable-Housing Workshop for Artists” on Wednesday, June 26. The goal of the workshop is to connect the artist community with housing assistance programs, counseling, technical assistance via application support, financial capacity services, business development services and free tax preparation.

The workshop will be held at the San Francisco Arts Commission, room 125, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Behalf of Muslims: A Comedy Special at Brava Theater Center

From their site: Zahra Noorbakhsh flies in from Planet Islam, home of the Muslim world, all 1.8 whoever-billion of them, to speak on behalf of her people. In her signature inquisitive and unapologetic style, Zahra’s stand-up is an adventure you can’t afford to miss! Following two years of development, Feminist Muslim Queer Iranian American comedian and co-host of internationally acclaimed podcast, #GoodMuslimBadMuslim – a “must listen” by Oprah Magazine – Zahra will perform the world premiere of her hour-long comedy special. Directed by Lisa Marie Rollins, one of 10 artists honored by KQED Arts’s Bay Brilliant series in 2018, and dramturgy by Award-winning Iranian American dramaturg, Nakissa Etemad.

Now showing at Brava tonight and tomorrow (June 21 and 22) at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.