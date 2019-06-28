Father-son artist duo present their work at Juan R. Fuentes Gallery

Father-son artist duo George Crampton and George Crampton-Glassanos are jointly presenting their work publicly for the first time at Accion Latina’s Juan R. Fuentes Gallery, beginning this Saturday with an opening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Their exhibit is called, “Livin’ for the City: A Father & Son Paint the Streets of San Francisco,” and is born of their fascination with things that move in and around the city.

In addition to their work as artists, both father and son are employed around the city as general contractors. They’ve been a part of the Mission for decades, painting over a dozen murals around the city. They’ve learned a lot from each other.

“I feel very fortunate to have him show me everything,” Crampton-Glassanos, 29, said of his father, in an interview with El Tecolote. “His use of color and line work are definitely a huge influence on me.”

“George is far more talented than I am,” Crampton said of his son.

“What I think really stood out to us was the idea of having a father son duo at Acción Latina in general,” said Fatima Ramirez, Acción Latina’s cultural arts manager, who helped produce the show. “We find that our events are enriched by intergenerational conversation.”

Check the exhibit opening Facebook page for more details.

Thread Lounge Boutique on Valencia Street closes

As Hoodline reported this week, Thread Lounge at 724 Valencia Street is closing for good this Saturday, June 29. The clothing and home furnishing shop has been in the Mission since 2013, and is owned by Colleen Schmidt, who will be moving to Bali to open a yoga retreat and wellness center. When asked why she’s leaving, Schmidt told Hoodline that she loves and values her customers but “all the heart and soul in San Francisco is gone.”

Protest Tonight at Mission & 24th

“No more deaths at the border! No children in cages! Stop the deportations! Bring your signs and your voice. This has to stop.” -Jorge Argueta

Celebrate Pride in the Mission

The Mission is a really good place to celebrate Pride — and if you can’t make it, be sure to check back for our weekend coverage.

The festivities begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Dolores Park, with the 16th annual Trans March. The theme this year is “Our Home, Our Sanctuary,” with a focus on the right to safe housing for all trans* and gender non-conforming people.

Per the event organizers: “The time is ripe, having a roof over our head, or a safe space to be at is fundamental right for transgender people! This year, we rally and campaign and demand that resources are allocated for trans and GNC folks right to housing. We are also experiencing a devastation of trans women particularly trans women of color being killed at an alarming rate, we need to let people know and rally to build coalition and support in stopping the crimes.”

Ms. Bob Davis, 72, who attended the very first Trans March in 2004, explained the significance of the march best: “Being transgender in the 1990s was something that was pretty underground,” Davis added. “It was a private affair. There were bars of course, but that’s not the same as walking down the street and saying, ‘This is who I am.’’’

You can read about the history of the march here.

Then on Saturday, Dolores Park will be home to the Dyke March and rally, festivities also beginning at 11 a.m.

The purpose of the march is to “take up space,” their website states. “Our community’s history is rich with protest. Our bodies have come to the front lines for battles rooted in multiple oppressions, aimed at every piece of our identities. This year, the San Francisco Dyke March is a call to action. Do not mistake it for something else. We’re calling all. Dykes. To show up. To take up your space. To fight against our erasure by being visible in a nation that says there’s no place for us. To be visible in our community. To be visible in our love for one another.”

More event info here.

Las Peteneras playing at the Brava Theater Center on Saturday

Las Peteneras is the final installment of La Peña Cultural Center’s four-part concert series examining the role of women in traditional folk music and dance from Latin

America and the Caribbean. It opens with an enchanting call from the sirens to explore ancient voices, evoke our primal reaction to “cante hondo”, the song that is deep within us, and melodic harmonies, and question our understanding of the female presence in Mexican folkloric music and dance traditions. Sones such as “La petenera”, “La lloroncita”, “Las poblanas” and “La bruja” weave a story that is a reflection on the timeless feminine that is embedded in our collective experience – a shared memory that reaches past the limitations of our corporal beings and geographical borders all the way to our ancient past and back to our rooted present.

For this culminating event, La Peña and Brava join forces to present a one-of-a-kind music and dance concert featuring a cast of primarily Bay Area female artists, son jarocho musicians and cultural leaders.

Tickets for the June 29 show are available here

Mission Dance Group Earns Historic Legacy Business Status

Joe Goode Performance Group has been rehearsing, teaching and performing at the Mission Project Artaud building, an arts complex in the Mission/Potrero Hill area, and around the country since 1986, promoting understanding, compassion and tolerance among people through the innovative use of dance and theater.

“As a choreographer, I like to experiment in my work and explore new methodologies but also delve into the fragile, awkward quality that makes us human,” said Joe Goode. “San Francisco has always been a mecca for artists who wanted to attempt something innovative or outside of the mainstream. I don’t want to see that go away.”

A Legacy Business is a for-profit or nonprofit business that has operated in San Francisco for 30 or more years. The business must contribute to the neighborhood’s history and/or the identity of a particular neighborhood or community, and it must commit to maintaining the physical features or traditions that define the business, including craft, culinary or art forms.

New Latin American Cocktail Bar Now Open on 16th Street

Elda, a new bar owned by Eric Ochoa, Alvaro Rojas and Jay De Natale is now open on 16th street, where the Bar San Pancho used to be. Their specialties are rum, mezcal, natural wine and Latin American eats — and is inspired by Ochoa’s favorite destinations in Mexico.

“I’ve gone to Mexico City so many times, and I always have to go to a cantina to get a drink and a little bite,” he told the Chronicle. “That experience is important to me.”

Elda is now open at 3198 16th street, San Francisco, CA 94103.