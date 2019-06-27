On Wednesday more than 200 people packed themselves into Manny’s on 16th and Valencia for a relaxed Democratic Debate watch party. There were drinking games, food, and even a raffle. It was part of a two-day watch party experience that owner Manny Yekutiel hopes promote more civic engagement.
