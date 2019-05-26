Rangel Rubalcava, 42, likes to help people and enjoys showing off the merchandise at Homey, where he has worked for three months.

The Mission native was born in San Francisco shortly after his parents immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico. His mother helped nurture his helpful nature. He says when some of his aunts and uncles moved to San Francisco, his mother didn’t hesitate to house them in their tiny studio apartment.

“You never turn down family,” Rubalcava said.

At the display rack, Rubalcava showed me a T-shirt with an image of a Brown Beret and Black Panther standing side by side, arms crossed. Below the image is the phrase “Black and Brown Pride.”

“There needs to be more connection between black and brown folk,” Rubalcava said. Others apparently agree. Within minutes, a black woman came into the store and asked for a shirt in her size.

Rubalcava did not hesitate to assist and found a size that was just right. “Thank you for supporting us,” he said.

“Absolute-amente,” she said with a smile.