Muni Art 2020 Call for Artists

San Francisco Beautiful has announced the Muni Art 2020 Call For Artists is now open for submissions. For its fifth year, the non-profit city beautification organization is collaborating with The Poetry Society of America, which will pre-select five poems that each Muni artist will interpret. The results will be announced August 30, 2019. This year’s theme is “Hidden Gems in San Francisco.”

The five winning artists will have their work presented along with the poems displayed on 100 Muni buses that will be transformed into rolling art galleries beginning in January 2020. Each artist will be awarded $1,000 at a press conference held on the steps of City Hall in January. Artists have until Friday, June 29 at 6 p.m to submit their proposals.

Natural Resources All Families Foundation awarded “legacy business” status

Natural Resources All Families Foundation at 1367 Valencia Street has become a San Francisco legacy business. Supervisor Hillary Ronen nominated Natural Resources for the title. Legacy businesses are considered valuable, longstanding cultural assets to the community and qualify for monetary benefits. The community pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenting center has been in business since 1988. It provides education, resources and support for women and families of all types, from pre-conception through early parenting and onward.

New exhibit at Incline Gallery: Geometrías de Luz, by Blanca Estela Rodríguez

Incline Gallery will be hosting the opening reception for its new art installation tonight (Friday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

Blanca Estela Rodríguez’s new body of work “Geometrías de Luz” is billed as an immersive installation that plays with acrylic glass structures and various colors to demonstrate how shapes and colors alter our perception of the world.

Rodriguez is a San Francisco-based Mexican artist. Her work has been displayed in Venezuela, Mexico, Germany and South Korea. The exhibition will run from May 17 to June 30. Incline Gallery is located at 766 Valencia Street.

Schools for Salone’s 11th annual San Francisco Benefit

Non-profit Schools for Salone will host its 11th annual San Francisco Benefit on Saturday, June 1 at El Rio from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The money raised will be used to build schools and support education in Sierra Leone. There will be music by local musicians, food provided by Bissap Baobab, and a raffle and silent auctions. A donation of $10 will be requested at the door.

Purple Rain Tribute screening and dance party

Brava will be screening Purple Rain on Friday, June 7 to celebrate the life and legacy of Prince on his birthday. Poet Mona Webb will host a dance party and DJ heyLove* will spin the tunes. The dance party is a tribute to the late Pam the Funkstress, Bay Area music icon and Prince’s personal DJ. The Purple Pam Foundation will be set up in the lobby selling t-shirts and limited-edition Purple Pam mix-tapes, with all sales going to support the Foundation’s community programs. Tickets for the event are $17-25 dollars.

All funds raised through ticket and bar sales go to support the mission and programs of Brava For Women in the Arts. The Brava Theater is located at 2781 24th Street. Doors open at 7 p.m and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Buy your tickets here.

Community Music Center All-School Recital

CMC will host its annual All-School Recital on Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. CMC students of many ages, musical styles, instruments, and levels will be performing at the annual event. The recital will be held at CMC Concert Hall, located at 544 Capp Street. The event is free.