Hot-Blooded Feminist Art

A collection of work by nearly 100 feminist artists and writers from the Mission, the Bay Area and across the United States is on display now through Saturday, May 11, at the Arc Gallery.

The show is titled F213, short for Fahrenheit 213, one degree above the boiling point of blood. That’s what these artists and writers have in common: they’re furious about current events in the U.S. The show is presented by the Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art.

“Each artist participating in F213 boldly expresses her outrage about today’s misogyny, discrimination, and loss of hard-won civil rights in the United States, such as reproductive choice, freedom from unlawful detention, protection from police brutality, environmental protection, safety from gun violence, and more,” according to a statement from the gallery.

Work from Mission artists Ester Hernandez and Geri Montano is featured in the show. Hernandez recreated her 1981 Sun Mad Raisins silkscreen, made to increase awareness of women farmworkers, but this time she’s highlighting the environmental hazards of insecticides used in corporate farming.

Montano’s piece, entitled Frieda — the German spelling of Frida — was inspired by her research on artist Frida Kahlo, whose father was German. The piece, rendered in acrylic ink, prisma pencil and charcoal on paper, highlights Frida’s sexual openness and affairs with both men and women.

Click here to see a slideshow of the F213 works. A panel and closing reception takes place at Arc Gallery, 1246 Folsom St., on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

An Exhibit for Man’s Best Friend

Creativity Explored will open a new art exhibition for dogs and their humans called Bitchin’ on Thursday, May 9. The show features dog-themed paintings, drawings and sculptures by more than two dozen Creativity Explored artists, and a portion of the exhibit will show artwork at dogs’ eye-level. Visiting pooches get free treats, too.

The exhibit launches with a reception Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the gallery, located at 3245 16th St. (at Guerrero Street). Creativity Explored is also hosting a VIP donor preview, where guests will sip cocktails and the first 50 will receive a “doggy bag” of products and other goodies.

Bitchin’ runs through July 11, and throughout its run Creativity Explored will host a series of adoption days with organizations including Family Dog Rescue and Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, plus a special panel discussion about the impact of dogs in art history, co-hosted by The Bark Magazine and moderated by co-founder and publisher Cameron Woo. See all related programming here. All events are free and open to the public.