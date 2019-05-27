On Sunday morning, a squad of vintage cars cruised up 24th Street. These classic lowriders led the charge for the 41st Carnaval grand parade in the Mission. The procession snaked from 24th and Bryant onto Mission Street, as scads of attendees stood outside of shops and clung to the rails set up along the historic stretch of road.

The usual, well-known Latino street vendors were stationed on every corner trying to sell their bacon-wrapped hot dogs with grilled veggies. “Hot dog, hot dog,” They all yelled with urgency. People walked around draped in apparel that showed off their country of origin. El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, Colombia— nearly all of the Latin American diaspora was represented in the grand parade.

Dancers and musicians showcased the music of their respective motherlands. Families cheered at the sight of the festive décor.

The neighborhood’s newer residents intermingled with the men and women who have long called the Mission home. On a typical day, the two groups’ paths run parallel on the sidewalk, but never seem to intersect. On Carnaval, a Caribbean tradition meant to be a huge party, everyone celebrated together.

Can you hear me now? Good!

Mayor Breed makes an entrance.

"All my friends know the low rider. The low rider is a little higher. Low rider drives a little slower. Low rider is a real goer. Low rider knows every street, yeah. Low rider is the one to meet, yeah. Low rider don't use no gas now. Low rider don't drive too fast now."